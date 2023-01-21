Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Vine and Yates fought out a battle to the finish line

Britain's Simon Yates claimed victory in the last stage of the Santos Tour Down Under to finish second overall.

The Team Jayco AlUla rider overtook Australia's Jay Vine at the uphill finish at Mount Lofty in Adelaide.

The 2018 Vuelta a Espana winner made his charge with 1.7km to go and held off the challenge of Vine and Ben O'Connor.

But Vine did enough to secure overall victory, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Yates for his first World Tour win.

"We didn't walk away with the overall, but we can be really happy with the stage," said Yates.

"Second overall was the best I could do, today was our last chance and we took it. Jay Vine is a massive talent and I'm sure that won't be the last we see of him."

Vine, the reigning Australian national time trial champion, took the overall lead after Friday's third stage and follows fellow countryman Richie Porte who won the 2020 edition.

"It's incredible to stand here wearing this winner's jersey," he said.

"It was tough out there and it was chaotic for the final two laps towards Mount Lofty, but we settled into the rhythm and the boys kept me safe and did an amazing job.

"Richie Porte is an idol of mine and to be standing here, it's special in my career."

Stage result

1. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco AlUla) 2hrs 41mins 16secs

2. Jay Vine (Aus/UAE Team Emirates) same time

3. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen Team) +2secs

4. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +3secs

5. Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor/Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) +6secs

General classification

1. Jay Vine (Aus/UAE Team Emirates) 16hrs 7mins 41secs

2. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco AlUla) +11secs

3. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +27secs

4. Magnus Sheffield (USA/Ineos Grenadiers) +57secs

5. Mauro Schmid (Swi/Soudal Quick-Step) +58secs