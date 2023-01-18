Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jason and Laura Kenny had a son, Albie, in 2017

Great Britain's most successful female Olympic athlete Dame Laura Kenny has announced she and her husband Sir Jason Kenny are expecting their second baby.

Their son Albie was born in 2017, but Kenny suffered a miscarriage in November 2021 and an ectopic pregnancy in January 2022.

She announced the pregnancy in a post on Instagram, saying: "Today I felt like I couldn't hide away anymore.

"I'm already starting to show and the anxiety I have felt has been unreal."

When Kenny, who became pregnant at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, shared she'd suffered a miscarriage and had surgery last year, she said "scared didn't even come close" to how she felt and that "sometimes life pushes you to an unbearable limit".

On Wednesday she posted a photograph on her Instagram feed of two adult bikes and two children's bikes with a rainbow in the distance, before sharing the news and current feelings on her story.

"A year ago today I was sat in A&E knowing I was really poorly but not knowing what was wrong with me," said Kenny.

"When I got the news I was having an ectopic pregnancy my world felt like it crumbled. We had already lost our second baby in November and I remember lying there searching for some sort of answers.

"I still feel this heartbreak today and I don't think it will ever go away."

In another story she added: "Telling the world means I have to accept we are having another baby and this fills me with all kinds of emotions.

"I'm scared every single day that I might have to go through the pain of losing another baby. It makes you feel ungrateful for something you've so desperately wanted for the last year.

"But I also know there are going to be so many people, like I was, seeing my post and wishing I would go away with my happy ending.

"I also know when I was lying in the hospital bed I was searching for people's happy endings because it was the only thing giving me any comfort at the time. That maybe, just maybe, I would get my happy ending."

Kenny won five gold medals and a silver across three Olympic Games at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Jason is the holder of the most Olympic gold medals (seven) and medals (nine) for a British athlete.

The Paris Olympics start on 26 July 2024.