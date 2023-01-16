Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Watch BBC sports editor Dan Roan's report on ex-British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman has failed to overturn the decision to permanently strike him off the medical register.

The High Court rejected his appeal, with the judge saying there was nothing wrong with the original verdict.

Freeman was struck off in 2021 when the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled his fitness to practise was "impaired by reason of his misconduct".

He was found guilty of ordering banned testosterone in 2011 to dope a rider.

The General Medical Council (GMC) said he ordered it to the British Cycling headquarters "knowing or believing" it was to help dope an unnamed rider.

In the High Court judgement, Mr Justice Fordham said there is "nothing within the tribunal's approach, reasoning or conclusions" that was "wrong" and "still less any respect" that would undermine the overall conclusion.

Freeman was also ordered to pay the GMC's costs of £23,000.

His legal team, JMW Solicitors, said they were "disappointed by the judgment of the High Court" to reject his appeal against the MPTS' decision.

Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges against him but denied the central charge about the purpose of the Testogel order.

However, the tribunal did not believe him, concluding: "It was clear that, on the balance of probabilities, the inference could properly be drawn that, when Dr Freeman placed the order and obtained the Testogel, he knew or believed it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance."

Following the tribunal, Freeman was charged with two violations by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) - possession of prohibited substances and tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control.

Ukad paused the case following Freeman's appeal against the decision to strike him off but could now revive proceedings.