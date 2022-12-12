Last updated on .From the section Cycling

In 2018 Geraint Thomas became the first Welshman to win the Tour de France

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has announced that he will compete in the Giro d'Italia next May.

The 26-year-old Welshman confirmed the news on social media on Monday,

He has previously said he has "unfinished business" with the Giro having crashed out of the prestigious race twice in the past.

Racing at next year's Giro, one of cycling's three Grand Tours, makes it less likely Thomas will ride in the Tour de France later in 2023.

In 2020 Thomas pulled out of the Giro after suffering a hip fracture in a crash.

Three years earlier his race came to an end after damaging a shoulder in a pile-up.