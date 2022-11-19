Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Archibald won the women's endurance title in last year's inaugural Champions League series

Great Britain's Katie Archibald won both the scratch and elimination races to challenge the top of the women's endurance standings after round two of the UCI Track Champions League.

The Scot, 28, followed up last week's opening weekend victory in the scratch race in Mallorca with her impressive double victory in week two in Berlin.

Another British rider, Ollie Wood, won the men's scratch race.

Compatriot Mark Stewart remains in second in the men's endurance table.

The Champions League format sees endurance riders compete in scratch and elimination races and sprint riders go up against each other in keirin and sprints.

The men's and women's sprint and endurance champions are crowned at the end of the five-round series, which culminates in London on 4 December.

Archibald is the defending women's endurance champion after winning the overall title in last year's inaugural Track Champions League series.

And she has made an assault the top of the overall endurance standings with two dominant displays in Berlin giving her the maximum 40 points and leaving her six points off the lead.

America's Olympic and world champion Jennifer Valente remains top of the standings on 66 points after coming second in the women's scratch race behind Archibald. Australia's Chloe Moran was third.

Wood beat Claudio Imhof of Switzerland and Italy's Matteo Donega in the men's scratch race and now sits eighth overall. Canada's Matthias Guillemette leads the way, ahead of Stewart.

Dutch rider Harrie Lavreysen tops the men's sprint standings while Colombia's Martha Bayona leads the way in the women's sprint table.