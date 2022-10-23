Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Fariba Hashimi now lives in Italy with her older sister Yulduz

"I hope it has sent a message about the rights of women in Afghanistan and that the world will wake up."

That was the message from Fariba Hashimi, winner of Sunday's Afghan women's championships - an event held in Switzerland because of the situation in Afghanistan.

The event saw 50 refugee athletes, now living in different countries, compete in Aigle.

"We are trying to change things," said Fariba.

An Amnesty report in July external-link said that the Taliban had "decimated the rights of women and children" since returning to power in Afghanistan last year.

A series of restrictions have been re-imposed on women in the country and regulations on clothing and laws forbidding access to public areas without a male guardian have been enforced.

Many female sports stars have also been forced to flee the country for fear of persecution.

"I hope the women will get back their rights," added Fariba.

Fariba, 19, and her 22-year-old sister Yulduz made their move with 57km of the race remaining, and no- one could catch them.

With 5km to go, the sisters had a five-minute lead on their two closest rivals and Fariba edged the sprint to the line, finishing in one hour 32 minutes 40 seconds.

"I didn't think I would win; I thought it would be my sister," said the new national champion of Afghanistan.

Her sister added: "We talked to each other during the race and we worked together which is why we could stay so far ahead."

The bronze medal went to Zahra Rezayee.

All three of the women on the podium are currently living in Italy.