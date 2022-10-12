Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ferrand-Prevot has eight mountain bike world titles

Ineos Grenadiers have signed French multiple world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot for 2023.

The 30-year-old is the first female rider to be signed by the team, who are diversifying from their roots in road cycling.

Ferrand-Prevot has won eight mountain bike world titles as well as road, cyclocross and gravel world titles.

"Signing with the Ineos Grenadiers is a dream for me," she said.

"To have the 2024 Olympics in Paris is huge. I want to be the best rider I can be in front of a home crowd and that will be my main goal over the next two years."

Ferrand-Prevot won the road world title in 2014, became cyclocross world champion in 2015 and last weekend won the inaugural Gravel World Championships.

She said: "An Olympic gold medal is the only one missing from my palmares so it's the one I want the most. It was a key reason to join this adventure with the Ineos Grenadiers."

Ineos' men's team have had huge success since joining the road cycling World Tour in 2010 - as Team Sky - including seven Tour de France wins.

World Tour teams Trek-Segafredo and Jumbo-Visma have men's and women's squads.

Ineos' Tom Pidcock won mountain bike gold for Great Britain at last year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Ineos' Italian time trial specialist Filippo Ganna broke cycling's hour record on Saturday with a distance of 56.792km.