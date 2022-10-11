Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Team GB topped the cycling medals table at the Tokyo Olympics

British Cycling has been accused of getting involved in "greenwashing" after announcing an eight-year sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell.

The partnership will bring "wide-ranging support and investment", says British Cycling.

This include initiatives to make cycling more accessible for disabled people and target a 'net-zero' status.

But environmental campaigners say the "disappointing" move is "cynical PR" to improve Shell's reputation.

Greenpeace UK policy director Dr Doug Parr added: "The idea of Shell helping British Cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan.

"After being booted out of museums and other cultural institutions, Big Oil are looking at sports as the next frontier for their brazen greenwash. But their aim hasn't changed - to distract from the inconvenient fact that the fossil fuel industry is making our planet uninhabitable."

Friends of the Earth campaigner Jamie Peters said: "Cycling is the epitome of environmentally friendly travel. It's deeply disappointing that UK Cycling [sic] could think it's appropriate to partner with a fossil fuel giant.

"Shell is continuing to invest billions in oil and gas projects, while using cynical PR initiatives like this partnership to attempt to greenwash its harmful activities."

British Cycling chief executive Brian Facer, said: "We're looking forward to working alongside Shell UK to widen access to the sport.

"We want to support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net-zero - things we know our members are incredibly passionate about."

The partnership brings an end to the eight-year deal with banking giant HSBC.