Team GB topped the cycling medals table at the Tokyo Olympics

British Cycling have announced a sponsorship deal with oil company Shell.

The partnership, which runs from this month until the end of 2030, will bring "wide-ranging support and investment".

This include initiatives to make cycling more accessible for disabled people and target a 'net-zero' status.

"We're looking forward to working alongside Shell UK to widen access to the sport," said British Cycling chief executive Brian Facer.

"We want to support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net-zero - things we know our members are incredibly passionate about."

The partnership brings to end the eight-year deal with banking giant HSBC.