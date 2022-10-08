Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pogacar wins the Tour of Lombardy for a second time

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar won the Tour of Lombardy for a second time as Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde bowed out of professional racing.

The UAE Team Emirates rider out-sprinted Movistar's Enric Mas after a gruelling 253km race, with Bahrain Victorious's Mikel Landa claiming third, his first podium in a Monument - the big five one-day races.

Valverde, 42, rolled back the years to finish in sixth place but Nibali, 37, could not muster a final fight as he was dropped with 20km to go.

Italian Nibali, racing for Astana, retires with four Grand Tour titles - the Tour de France (2014), Vuelta a Espana (2010) and Giro d'Italia (2013 and 2016).

Movistar's Valverde is more of a one-day specialist, although he did win the Vuelta in 2009. The Spaniard became road world champion in 2018 and won Liege-Bastogne-Liege four times, and the preceding classic La Fleche Wallonne on five occasions.