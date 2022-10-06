Track Cycling World Championships: Katie Archibald & Laura Kenny in squad
Five-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny and double Olympic champion Katie Archibald are among a 20-strong Great Britain squad for the Track Cycling World Championships in France.
Reigning world omnium champion Ethan Hayter is also competing at the championships, which are taking place between 12 and 16 October.
Archibald missed the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a succession of injuries and she has also had to deal with the death in August of her partner Rab Wardell at the age of 37.
Her Toyko 2020 madison partner Kenny won gold at the Commonwealth Games and then said she would take a break from the sport but is back competing.
Neah Evans, 32, is in form after becoming Scotland's first female cyclist to win three medals at a Commonwealth Games.
In the sprint events, fit-again double Olympic medallist Carlin is joined by his Birmingham 2022 team-mates Ali Fielding and Lauren Bell as Scottish cyclists make up a quarter of the squad.
Hayter returns to the track after a string of strong results on the road this year in an attempt to defend his omnium world title.
Anna Morris and Emma Finucane will both be making their senior World Championship debuts, two of five Welsh riders included.
Rhys Britton and Megan Barker both won bronze medals in 2021, while the fifth Welsh rider, Jess Roberts, won scratch race silver at this year's European Championships.
Great Britain squad
Men's endurance
Dan Bigham, Rhys Britton, Ethan Hayter, Will Perrett, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood.
Men's sprint
Jack Carlin, Ali Fielding, Hamish Turnbull.
Women's endurance
Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Josie Knight, Sophie Lewis, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts.
Women's sprint
Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane.
Coverage details
Wednesday 12 October
17:20-21:00 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website
19;05-21;00 - BBC Three
Thursday 13 October
17:20-21:00 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website
19;05-21;00 - BBC Three
Friday 14 October
17:20-21:30 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website
19;05-21;30 - BBC Three
Saturday 15 October
16:20-21:00 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website
19;00-21;00 - BBC Three
Sunday 16 October
10:50-12:00 & 12:20-16:05 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website
19;00-20;00 - BBC Three (Highlights)
All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
