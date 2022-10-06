Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Kenny and Archibald won gold in the madison at Tokyo 2020

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny and double Olympic champion Katie Archibald are among a 20-strong Great Britain squad for the Track Cycling World Championships in France.

Reigning world omnium champion Ethan Hayter is also competing at the championships, which are taking place between 12 and 16 October.

Archibald missed the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a succession of injuries and she has also had to deal with the death in August of her partner Rab Wardell at the age of 37.

Her Toyko 2020 madison partner Kenny won gold at the Commonwealth Games and then said she would take a break from the sport but is back competing.

Neah Evans, 32, is in form after becoming Scotland's first female cyclist to win three medals at a Commonwealth Games.

In the sprint events, fit-again double Olympic medallist Carlin is joined by his Birmingham 2022 team-mates Ali Fielding and Lauren Bell as Scottish cyclists make up a quarter of the squad.

Hayter returns to the track after a string of strong results on the road this year in an attempt to defend his omnium world title.

Anna Morris and Emma Finucane will both be making their senior World Championship debuts, two of five Welsh riders included.

Rhys Britton and Megan Barker both won bronze medals in 2021, while the fifth Welsh rider, Jess Roberts, won scratch race silver at this year's European Championships.

Great Britain squad

Men's endurance

Dan Bigham, Rhys Britton, Ethan Hayter, Will Perrett, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood.

Men's sprint

Jack Carlin, Ali Fielding, Hamish Turnbull.

Women's endurance

Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Josie Knight, Sophie Lewis, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts.

Women's sprint

Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane.

Coverage details

Wednesday 12 October

17:20-21:00 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website

19;05-21;00 - BBC Three

Thursday 13 October

17:20-21:00 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website

19;05-21;00 - BBC Three

Friday 14 October

17:20-21:30 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website

19;05-21;30 - BBC Three

Saturday 15 October

16:20-21:00 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website

19;00-21;00 - BBC Three

Sunday 16 October

10:50-12:00 & 12:20-16:05 - BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer/ BBC Sport website

19;00-20;00 - BBC Three (Highlights)

All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.