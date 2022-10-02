BMX World Cup: Beth Shriever finishes third overall
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Britain's Olympic and world champion Beth Shriever finished third overall in the BMX World Cup despite finishing last in the eighth and final round.
Dutch rider Laura Smulders claimed the overall women's title ahead of Switzerland's Zoe Claessens.
Colombia's Mariana Pajon Londono won the round eight final in front of a jubilant home crowd in Bogota.
Britain's Quillan Isidore was fifth in the men's race, won by France's Joris Daudet.
Fellow Frenchman Sylvain Andre claimed the overall title despite crashing out at the start of the race.
Britain's Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte, who finished second in round seven on Saturday, failed to make the final after crashing out of his heat.
