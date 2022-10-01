Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte both won medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte finished second in the BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota, Colombia.

The 23-year-old crossed in 32.646 seconds behind France's Joris Daudet.

Daudet finished in 32.037secs with Ecuador's Alfredo Campo third in 32.798secs.

After seven rounds, Whyte is third in the overall World Cup standings on 1,738 points, with American Cameron Wood second on 1,879 and France's Sylvain Andre first on 2,335.

British Olympic and world champion Beth Shriever was seventh in the women's race.

The 23-year-old Londoner is also third in the overall standings. Shriever sits on 2,007 points, behind Swiss rider Zoe Claessens' 2,488 points and Dutchwoman Laura Smulders' 3,290 points.