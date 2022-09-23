Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Zoe Backstedt rode alone for an hour and a half after breaking away 15 minutes into the 2022 race

UCI Road World Championships Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two

Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt won the junior road race to complete a golden double at the Road Cycling World Championships in Australia.

The Welsh rider also took the junior time trial in Wollongong on Wednesday.

The 2021 winner attacked early to successfully defend her title on Saturday, winning by over two minutes from France's Eglantine Rayer.

"I was in tears from a kilometre to go," said Backstedt on her 18th birthday.

"There were so many people out on the course shouting my name and happy birthday, especially on the climb. That's where I needed it the most."

Backstedt attacked just 10km into the 67km race, on the first of four laps of the road race circuit, and finished alone after 1 hour 47 minutes and five seconds.

"I planned to attack with a lap to go, or something like that, and I came over the climb the first time and I felt really good," she added.

"I was climbing at the front which, for a climb like that and for me, the rider I am, is not predicted.

Backstedt, who will race on the WorldTour for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB next year, also holds junior world titles in cyclocross and track discipline the madison.

Fellow Welsh rider Awen Roberts finished 16th.