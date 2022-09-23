Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Van Vleuten has won all three Grand Tours this season

UCI Road World Championships Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two

Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Australia on Saturday despite fracturing an elbow.

Doctors said the Olympic time trial champion, 39, is fit to compete after a crash during Wednesday's mixed relay.

Movistar's Van Vleuten previously won the World Championship title in 2019.

The Dutchwoman was favourite having won the Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia Donne and Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta this season.

"The training sessions of the past few days showed enough recovery [for Van Vleuten] to be able to ride," said the Dutch Federation.

After the crash, Van Vleuten shared a light-hearted message confirming the fracture was stable, but said riding on Saturday would depend "on pain and needs to be sensible".

Great Britain's hopes are spearheaded by Pfeiffer Georgi and Anna Henderson, with Anna Shackley, Lizzie Holden, Elynor Backstedt and GB debutant Alice Towers also competing.

The 2022 Road Cycling World Championships began on 18 September in Wollongong, Australia.

The road races will be available to stream live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

