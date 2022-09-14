Last updated on .From the section Cycling

British Cycling says it "sincerely apologises" for "strongly recommending" that people should not use their bikes during the Queen's funeral.

Initial guidance was given on Tuesday relating to the funeral on Monday, 19 September but has now been changed.

"We understand that the decision on whether to cycle during that time is one for individuals and clubs to take for themselves," said British Cycling. external-link

"We're sorry that we got it wrong on this occasion."

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Major shops and businesses across the UK have announced they will close as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's state funeral.

"At British Cycling we fought incredibly hard during the pandemic to protect the right to cycle, and we recognise the frustration and disappointment that Tuesday's statement caused," said British Cycling.

"We greatly value the support of our members and the wider cycling community and would like to thank and apologise to all who reached out to share their concerns with us on this occasion."

In updated guidance, British Cycling said external-link "no domestic events should take place" on the day of the funeral and as an organisation it would be closed for the day.

"Any clubs planning rides on the day of the state funeral may want to consider adjusting their route or ride timings so they do not clash with those of the funeral service and associated processions," it added.

"However, they are under no obligation to do so."