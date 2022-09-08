Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Gonzalo Serrano wins the race by three seconds from Britain's Tom Pidcock

The Tour of Britain has cancelled its final three stages as a mark of respect after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Spain's Gonzalo Serrano has been given the race victory after keeping his overall lead on Thursday's fifth stage.

The eight-stage race was due to travel to Gloucester on Friday, Dorset on Saturday before ending on the Isle of Wight on Sunday.

Britain's Tom Pidcock, who was second in the general classification, wins the points competition.

Dutch rider Mathijs Paasschens takes the King of the Mountains prize while Irish rider Matthew Teggart wins the sprints jersey.