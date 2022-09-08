Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Meeus' Tour of Britain stage five win is his seventh career victory

Belgium's Jordi Meeus won stage five of the Tour of Britain after edging out Stanisław Aniolkowski in a close sprint finish in Nottinghamshire.

It was the Bora-Hansgrohe rider's seventh career win and his team's first stage victory at the race.

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock followed closely to take third place and gain four seconds on overall race leader Gonzalo Serrano.

Pidcock stays second in the standings and just three seconds off the lead.

With Thursday's stage taking place between West Bridgford and Mansfield, the Ineos Grenadiers riders made a late dash in the final kilometre to attempt to establish a lead but were ultimately unable to outride the peloton.

The race continues on Friday with stage six consisting of a 170.9km journey from Tewkesbury to Gloucester.

Stage five result

1. Jordi Meeus (Bel/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4hrs 21mins 46secs

2. Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol/Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) Same time

3. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

4. Samuel Watson (GB/Great Britain Cycling Team) Same time

5. Aaron van Poucke (Bel/Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) Same time

6. Nicolo Parisini (Ita/Team Qhubeka) Same time

7. Martin Marcellusi (Ita/Bardiani CSF Faizane) Same time

8. Filippo Fiorelli (ta/Bardiani CSF Faizane) Same time

9. Corbin Strong (NZ/Israel-Premier Tech) Same time

10. Jim Brown (GB/Wiv SunGod) Same time

Overall classification

1. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar) 20hrs 53mins 01secs

2. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +3 secs

3. Omar Fraile (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +7 secs

4. Ben Perry (Can/Wiv SunGod) Same time

5. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Israel-Premier Tech) +10 secs

6. Corbin Strong (NZ/Israel-Premier Tech) +14 secs

7. Mathijs Paasschens (Ned/Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) +17 secs

8. Jake Stewart (GB/Great Britain Cycling Team) +22 secs

9. Alessandro Iacchi (Ita/Team Qhubeka) +24 secs

10. Magnus Sheffield (USA/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time