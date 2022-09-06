Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Victory marked the biggest win of Kamiel Bonneu's professional career

Kamiel Bonneu launched a late attack to win stage three of the Tour of Britain in Sunderland.

The Belgian, riding for Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, was part of a four-man breakaway that took a three-and-a-half-minute lead over the peloton in the closing stages of the race.

Bonneu sprinted clear over the final kilometre of the 163.6km stage, which started in Durham.

Wiv SunGod's Ben Perry was second ahead of Saint Piran's Alexandar Richardson.

Israel Premier Tech's New Zealand rider Corbin Strong finished 13th to retain the overall general classification lead, though is now only ahead of Canadian Perry on bonus points.

Britain's Tom Pidcock, riding for Ineos Grenadiers and a pre-race favourite, was 19th.

Stage three result

1. Kamiel Bonneu (Bel/Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) 4hrs 5mins 33secs

2. Ben Perry (Can/Wiv SunGod) same time

3. Alexandar Richardson (GB/Saint Piran)

4. Mathijs Paasschens (Ned/Bingoal Pauwels Sauce WB)

5. Jordi Meeus (Bel/Bora-Hansgrohe)

6. Jake Stewart (GB/Great Britain)

7. Sam Watson (GB/Great Britain)

General classification

1. Corbin Strong (NZ/Israel-Premier Tech) 12hrs 50mins 31secs

2. Ben Perry (Can/Wiv SunGod) same time

3. Mathijs Paasschens (Ned/Bingoal Pauwels Sauce WB) +7secs

4. Jake Stewart (GB/Great Britain) +8secs

5. Omar Fraile (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) same time

6. Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) +10secs

7. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar Team) +14secs

8. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) same time