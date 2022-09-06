Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ethan Hayter made his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a Espana but had to withdraw due to Covid-19

World track champion Ethan Hayter will chase another rainbow jersey when he spearheads Great Britain's 26-strong team at this month's Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.

Hayter, who won world omnium gold last October, claimed last month's Tour of Poland on the road and will contest the road race and the time trial.

The 23-year-old will be joined by Fred Wright, who has made three Grand Tour stage podium finishes this season, while Pfeiffer Georgi and Anna Henderson headline the women's team.

They will be joined by Anna Shackley and Lizzie Holden, as well as Elynor Backstedt and GB debutant Alice Towers.

In the elite men's, Hayter's Ineos Grenadiers team-mates Ben Turner, Ben Swift, Ben Tulett and Luke Rowe are also set to compete, alongside Jake Stewart and Connor Swift.

The championships take place from 18-25 September.

Full squad

Elite men

Ethan Hayter (Road race and time-trial)

Luke Rowe

Jake Stewart

Ben Swift

Connor Swift

Ben Tulett

Ben Turner

Fred Wright

Elite and Under-23 women

Elynor Backstedt (U23)

Pfeiffer Georgi (U23)

Anna Henderson

Elizabeth Holden

Anna Shackley (U23)

Alice Towers (U23)

Under-23 men

Bob Donaldson

Sean Flynn

Leo Hayter (Road race and time-trial)

Oliver Stockwell

Sam Watson

Junior men

Jed Smithson

Josh Tarling (Road race and time-trial)

Zachary Walker

Junior women

Zoe Backstedt (Road race and time-trial)

Grace Lister

Awen Roberts

Izzy Sharp (Road race and time-trial)