Neither Cees Bol or Jake Stewart seemed certain who had won at the finish

Cees Bol edged out Great Britain's Jake Stewart in a photo finish to win stage two of the Tour of Britain.

Stewart surged ahead in the final 400 metres of the Hawick to Duns ride in the Scottish Borders but was followed and then pipped on the line by Dutchman Bol, who won in a time of four hours eight minutes and 35 seconds.

Corbin Strong finished third to add four seconds to his overall lead.

"It was all-out, and I was actually cramping a bit," Bol said.

"I had almost nothing left so I thought I better do the bike throw early rather than do another pedal stroke and you can see how close it is. It's only just, but it's enough."

Ineos' Tom Pidcock, one of the pre-race favourites, finished seventh and lies fifth in the overall standings.

Stage two result

1. Cees Bol (Ned/Team DSM) 4hrs 8mins 35secs

2. Jake Stewart (GB/Great Britain) Same time

3. Corbin Strong (NZ/Israel-Premier Tech)

4. Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol/Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB)

5. Luke Lamperti (US/Trinity Racing)

6. Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel/Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

7. Tom Pidcock (GB/INEOS Grenadiers)

General classification

1. Corbin Strong (NZ/Israel-Premier Tech) 8hrs 44mins 58secs

2. Jake Stewart (GB/Great Britain)+8secs

3. Omar Fraile (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

4. Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X Pro Cycling Tea) +10secs

5. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +14secs

6. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar Team) Same time

7. Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel/Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)