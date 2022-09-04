Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Strong (left) also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

New Zealander Corbin Strong claimed victory in a sprint finish in the opening stage of the Tour of Britain.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider outmuscled Ineos Grenadiers' Omar Fraile for a first win at this level.

In extremely windy and wet conditions from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre, a five-cyclist breakaway managed to keep the peloton at bay for most of the 181km stage.

They were eventually caught on the final climb.

Alex Dowsett, in his last professional race before retirement, had an impressive spell at the front of the peloton, changing the dynamic of the race late on and bringing the riders back towards the breakaway with 3km to go.

There was a final category-one climb before it levelled off for a mini sprint with Strong crossing the line first to take the leader's red jersey.

Ineos' Tom Pidcock, one of the pre-race favourites, looked to be struggling during the latter part of the stage but rallied to finish fifth.

Monday's second stage is also in Scotland - 175km from Hawick to Duns.

Stage one result

1. Corbin Strong (NZ/Israel-Premier Tech) 4hrs 36mins 27secs

2. Omar Fraile (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) same time

3. Anders Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X) same time

4. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar) same time

5. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) same time

6. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Israel-Premier Tech) same time

General classification

1. Corbin Strong (NZ/Israel-Premier Tech) 4hrs 36mins 27secs

2. Omar Fraile (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +4 secs

3. Anders Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X) +6 secs

4. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar) +10 secs

5. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +10 secs

6. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Israel-Premier Tech) +10 secs