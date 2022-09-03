Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Carapaz secured his second stage win between Montoro and Sierra de la Pandera

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz won stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana, as overall leader Remco Evenepoel saw rival Primoz Roglic gain 48 seconds on him.

It is the Ineos rider's second stage win, finishing eight seconds ahead of Astana's Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez.

Jumbo-Visma's Roglic pulled away from Belgium's Evenepoel on the final hill of the 160km ride from Montoro to Sierra de la Pandera, finishing third.

Evenepoel finished eighth and leads Roglic by one minute 49 seconds.

"Today I didn't have my best legs. I couldn't accelerate when Roglic went. I'm still ahead, there's nothing to worry about," said Evenepoel.

"I just hope that that was my worst day of the 21."

Movistar's Enric Mas and Ineos' Carlos Rodriguez, who are third and fourth in the overall standings, also gained ground on Evenepoel, finishing 20 seconds ahead of him.

Carapaz, who claimed his maiden Vuelta win on Thursday's stage 12, added: "We knew that today was a very important stage for us, that we could repeat what we did the other day. The truth is that it took a long time to get away, but in the end I was there at the right time.

"It has been a great stage, quite important for my record and for me. Above all, it gives a lot of morale."

Stage 14 result

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) 4hrs 09mins 27secs

2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +8secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) same time

4. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) + 27secs

5. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa//Ineos Grenadiers) +36secs

6. Enric Mas Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) same time

7. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Team DSM) +51secs

8. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) +56secs

9. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) same time

10. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/BORA-hansgrohe) +1min 24secs

General classification after stage 14

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) 52hrs 21mins 33 secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1 min 49 secs

3. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +2 mins 43 secs

4. Carlos Rodríguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +3 mins 46 secs

5. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +4 mins 53 secs

6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +6mins 02 secs

7. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +6 mins 49 secs

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/BORA-hansgrohe +6 mins 56 secs

9. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8mins 49 secs

10. Ben O'Connor (Aus/Team Citreon) +9 mins 12 secs