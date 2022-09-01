Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Carapaz won the 2019 Giro d'Italia

Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz claimed his first Vuelta a Espana win with a solo victory on stage 12.

The Ecuadorian, 29, attacked a small breakaway group to reach the summit nine seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman.

Remco Evenepoel crashed with 45km remaining but recovered to control the ascent and sprint to the line ahead of his general classification rivals.

The Belgian holds a lead of two minutes 41 seconds over reigning champion Primoz Roglic.

Bahrain Victorious' Santiago Buitrago and Boy van Poppel of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert were ruled out before Thursday's stage after testing positive for Covid-19.

Stage 12 result

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/INEOS Grenadiers) +4hrs 38mins 26secs

2. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/BORA-hansgrohe) +9secs

3. Marc Soler (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +24secs

4. Jan Polanc (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +26secs

5. Marco Brenner (Ger/Team DSM) +34secs

6. Elie Gesbert (Fra/Team Arkea-Samsic) +56secs

7. Jay Vine (Aus/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1min 12secs

8. Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor/Israel-Premier Tech) +1min 23secs

9. James Shaw (GB/EF Education-EasyPost) +3mins 04secs

10. Matteo Fabbro (Ita/BORA-hansgrohe) +3mins 17secs

General classification after stage 12

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) 44hrs 25mins 09secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma)+2mins 41secs

3. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +3mins 03secs

4. Carlos Rodríguez (Spa/INEOS Grenadiers) +4mins 06secs

5. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +4mins 53secs

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/BORA-hansgrohe) +6mins 28secs

7. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +6mins 56secs

8. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +7mins 18secs

9. Jan Polanc (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +8mins 00secs

10. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/INEOS Grenadiers) +8mins 05secs