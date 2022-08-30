Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Remco Evenepoel's victory was his first stage win at a Grand Tour

Remco Evenepoel powered to victory on the individual time trial on stage 10 to extend his overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana.

The Belgian finished 48 seconds ahead of Slovenia's three-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic who climbs to second in the general classification.

France's Remi Cavagna was third on the 30.9km course from Elche to Alicante.

British duo Simon Yates and Tao Geoghegan Hart were seventh and eighth.

BikeExchange-Jayco rider Yates moves up to fifth in the general classification standings almost five minutes behind Evenepoel, while 2020 Giro d'Italia winner Hart - who crashed on stage nine - is back up to 10th overall seven minutes and 37 seconds down.

Both produced fine performances in the race against the clock as did Evenepoel's Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team-mate Cavagna, who set the early mark and appeared to be on course for a second stage win at a Grand Tour until Roglic crossed the line.

However, it was Evenepoel's ride that really caught the eye as he led at each checkpoint and almost caught Spain's Enric Mas at the finish.

The 22-year-old's average speed of over 55.6km/h saw him collect his first stage win at a Grand Tour and relegated Roglic into second in a time trial in Spain for the first time in his career, with the Jumbo-Visma rider having previously won four Vuelta time trials and four in the Itzulia Basque Country race.

Evenepoel leads Roglic in the race for the red jersey by two minutes and 41 seconds, with Mas in third three minutes and three seconds behind.

On Wednesday the race travels 191.2km from ElPozo Alimentacion to Cabo de Gata.

Earlier on Tuesday Ineos Grenadiers announced that Ethan Hayter had been withdrawn from the race after testing positive for Covid-19.

Thirteen of the 21 retirements since the Vuelta started in Utrecht on 19 August 19 have been related to the disease.

In July, seventeen riders had to abandon the Tour de France due to Covid, including Britain's four-time winner Chris Froome.

