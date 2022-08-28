Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Olympic and European champion Tom Pidcock missed out on a medal after crashing in the men's cross-country at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France.

The 23-year-old, among the favourites for victory, finished fourth after also suffering a puncture during the race.

Last week he became the first Briton to win the European title in the event.

Nino Schurter of Switzerland won the race to become world champion for the 10th time.

Spain's David Valero Serrano came second and Luca Braidot of Italy was close behind in third.

Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand Prevot won the women's cross-country race in front of her home crowd.