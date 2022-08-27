Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jay Vine is 24th in the general classification

Australia's Jay Vine took his second stage win in 48 hours with victory on stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider, 26, won his first Grand Tour stage on stage six on Thursday.

He made his move - from a group which included Groupama-FDJ's Thibaut Pinot and Mikel Landa of Bahrain Victorious - with 6km of climbing remaining.

Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel extended his lead to 28 seconds over Enric Mas in the general classification.

Reigning champion Primoz Roglic moves to third overall, one minute and one second off the lead, after sticking close to Evenepoel during the 153.4km mountain stage.

Stage eight result

1. Jay Vine (Aus/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 4hrs 5mins 26secs

2. Marc Soler (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +43secs

3. Rein Taaramae (Est/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) same time

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +47secs

5. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) +1min 20secs

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) same time

7. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) same time

8. Simon Yates (GB/Team BikeExchange-Jayco)+1min 33secs

9. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/INEOS Grenadiers) same time

10. Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 42secs

Overall standings

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) 29hrs 28mins 19secs

2. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +28secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 01secs

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/INEOS Grenadiers) +1min 47secs

5. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/INEOS Grenadiers) +1min 54secs

6. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 02secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +2mins 05secs

8. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 44secs

9. Jai Hindley (Aus/BORA-hansgrohe)+2mins 51secs

10. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R-Citroen Team) +2mins 59secs