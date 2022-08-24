Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The riders faced five categorised climbs in the second half of Wednesday's fifth stage to Bilbao

Spain's Marc Soler took victory on stage five of the Vuelta a Espana as Rudy Molard claimed the overall race lead from defending champion Primoz Roglic in Bilbao.

UAE Team Emirates rider Soler prevailed from the breakaway after launching a solo attack with 15 kilometres to go.

France's Molard crossed the line fourth, among a group of 10 riders to finish four seconds after Soler.

Britain's Fred Wright is up to second overall after finishing third.

Wright, 23, who came in behind South Africa's Daryl Impey in a sprint for the remaining bonus seconds, is two seconds behind new red jersey wearer Molard.

Former leader Roglic finished in the peloton five minutes and nine seconds after Soler's victory to sit over four minutes back in the early general classification.

"I was feeling strong but I'm disappointed, I was just too marked," Wright, who is yet to win a Grand Tour stage, told Eurosport.

"We should have caught him, plain and simple, but it just didn't happen. It's a shame that I'm close to that win again. I'm sure there will be better days."

Compatriot Jake Stewart, 22, had launched a solo attack with over 20km of the 187.2km stage from Irun remaining and was able to establish a 30-second advantage.

However Soler countered, passing the Briton in the last kilometre of the day's final climb - the second category Alto del Vivero.

A group of chasers, including Wright and Stewart, appeared within striking distance of Soler but there was little support for Wright as he looked to bridge the gap in the closing stages.

Stage six on Thursday is a mountainous 181.2km route which brings a summit finish at Ascension al Pico Jano/San Miguel de Aguayo - with the gruelling 12.6km final stretch including three sections that average 11% or more in gradient.

Stage five result

1. Marc Soler (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 15mins 23secs

2. Daryl Impey (SA/Israel-Premier Tech) +4secs

3. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious) same time

4. Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) same time

5. Lawson Craddock (US/BikeExchange-Jayco) same time

6. Nikias Arndt (Ger/DSM) same time

7. Victor Langellotti (Pol/Burgos) same time

8. Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz/Astana Qazaqstan) same time

9. Gregor Muhlberger (Aut/Movistar) same time

10. Roger Adria (Spa/Equipo Kern Pharma) same time

Overall standings

1. Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 16hrs 07mins 22secs

2. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious) +2secs

3. Nikias Arndt (Ger/DSM) +1min 9secs

4. Lawson Craddock (US/BikeExchange-Jayco) +2mins 27secs

5. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 11hrs 50mins 59secs

6. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +13secs

7. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/Ineos) Same time

8. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos) Same time

9. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step) +27secs

10. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos) +33secs