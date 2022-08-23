Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Primoz Roglic produced a late sprint to win stage four of the Vuelta a Espana

Defending champion Primoz Roglic has claimed the overall leader's red jersey after winning the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday.

The Slovenian Jumbo-Visma rider produced a stunning late effort to finish first in the 152.5km ride from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia.

Roglic made his move with 300 metres left to pass Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen, who came second.

Spain's Enric Mas claimed third place for Movistar.

Roglic holds a 13-second lead over American Sepp Kuss in the general classification.

The result appears to suggest the 32-year-old has overcome the serious injuries that forced him to abandon the Tour de France after stage 14.

Stage four result

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 31mins 05secs

2. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

3. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) Same time

4. Quentin Pacher (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Same time

5. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/Ineos) Same time

6. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R-Citroen) Same time

7. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) Same time

8. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step) Same time

9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora) Same time

10. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora) Same time

Overall standings

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 11hrs 50mins 59secs

2. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +13secs

3. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) +26secs

4. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/Ineos) Same time

5. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos) Same time

6. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step) +27secs

7. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos) +33secs

8. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos) Same time

9. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) +34secs

10. Simon Yates (GB/BikeExchange) +51secs