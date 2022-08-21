Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Sam Bennett now has 10 Grand Tour stage wins in his career

Ireland's Sam Bennett made it back-to-back stage wins in the 2022 Vuelta a Espana with victory in Sunday's third stage.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider made his move in a sprint finish to beat Mads Pedersen for the second day in a row, with Britain's Dan McLay third.

Jumbo-Visma rider Edoardo Affini took the leader's red jersey from team-mate Mike Teunissen.

The 193.2km stage started and finished in the Dutch city of Breda.

It is the last of the three stages to be held in the Netherlands, before the race moves to Spain on Tuesday.

Stage three result

1. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4hrs 5mins 53secs

2. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

3. Daniel McLay (GB/Team Arkea-Samsic) Same time

4. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

5. Fabian Lienhard (Sui/Groupama-FDJ) Same time

6. Tim Merlier (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) Same time

7. Kaden Groves (Aus/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) Same time

8. Cedric Beullens (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) Same time

9. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

10. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

Overall standings

Overall leaders

1. Edoardo Affini (Ita/Jumbo-Visma) 8hrs 20mins 07secs

2. Sam Oomen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

4. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

5. Mike Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

6. Robert Gesink (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

7. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) +13secs

8. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos) Same time

9. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos) Same time

10. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/Ineos) Same time