Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett won stage two at the Vuelta a Espana

Irish rider Sam Bennett won stage two of the Vuelta a Espana after edging out Mads Pedersen in a sprint finish.

The Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter crossed the line in three hours, 49 minutes and 34 seconds after the flat 171.1km ride from s'Hertogenbosch to Utrecht.

The stage win is Bennett's fourth at the three-week Spanish Grand Tour.

Jumbo-Visma's Mike Teunissen takes the race leader's red jersey with team-mates Edoardo Affini and Sam Oomen second and third overall.