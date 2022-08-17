Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pieters won stage two of the Women's Tour in 2021

Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters has been moved to an intensive neuro-rehabilitation facility in the Netherlands as she continues her recovery from a crash in training.

Pieters suffered severe brain damage after falling during a training camp in Alicante in December 2021.

After undergoing surgery, she was put into an induced coma and regained consciousness four months later.

The 31-year-old has now been allowed to transfer to the Daan Theeuwes Centrum.

Pieters' team SD Worx said they hoped the facility in Woerden would allow her to show "great results and improvements" following the work done at a rehabilitation centre in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

"At the Daan Theeuwes Centrum, Amy will continue to work even harder and focus more on her recovery," the team said. external-link

In April, an update said Pieters could recognise people, understand what was being said and that she was also able to "carry out more and more assignments."

However, doctors were unable to confirm what the three-time Madison world champion's long term outlook would be.

A donation page was set up for Pieters following the crash and the team added that the next step in her recovery would hopefully be taking care of Pieters for short periods of time at home.

"Think of a special bed, a chair and bed lift, a wheelchair. A wheelchair-car van is also provided," the team said. "This means that Amy can be picked up and brought back in at the weekend, she can sleep at home and be cared for.

"Due to these tools Amy can really be at home on the weekends."