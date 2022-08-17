Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Nairo Quintana has two second-place finishes in the Tour de France

Colombian rider Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France for an in-competition drug infringement, the UCI has announced.

Analysis of two blood samples from the 32-year-old showed the presence of banned drug tramadol.

Quintana has now been stripped of his overall sixth-place finish, but has 10 days to appeal against the decision.

As it is a first offence by Quintana, he is still eligible to participate in competition.

On Tuesday, Quintana's Arkea-Samsic team announced he had signed a contract extension until 2025, but he has been omitted from their squad for the Vuelta a Espana which begins on Friday.

Quintana won that event in 2016, as well as the Giro d'Italia in 2014, and has two second-place finishes in the Tour de France.

Using tramadol is an offence only under the UCI medical rules because of the side-effects which include dizziness, drowsiness and loss of attention.

Though banned since 2019, it does not constitute anti-doping rule violations.

The UCI said in a statement: "In accordance with the UCI medical rules, the rider is disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France.

"This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next 10 days."

July's Tour was won by Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, who secured his first victory ahead of 2021 champion Tadej Pogacar.