Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Egan Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d'Italia

Two-time Grand Tour winner Egan Bernal will return to racing at the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday, seven months after he suffered a life-threatening crash.

The Colombian hit a stationary bus at high speed while training in his homeland in January.

Bernal, 25, underwent two spinal surgeries and later said he "nearly died" from his injuries.

"This has been the moment I've been waiting for - to race with my team-mates again," he said.

The 2019 Tour de France winner and 2021 Giro d'Italia champion signed a new five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers in January, just days before his crash.

Bernal was able to return to cycling two months after the accident.

"I can't emphasise enough how hard the last seven months have been for me, both physically and mentally," he added.

"That day, and the journey that I have been on since will be a part of me forever, it's something you never forget. "

Ineos' deputy team principal Rod Ellington said: "When you think back to where Egan was seven months ago it's incredible the progress he has made.

"He's shown the world the true strength of his character and demonstrated remarkable grit in returning to race-readiness.

"We're still on a journey with Egan, but lining up at the Tour of Denmark is a significant and hard-earned milestone."

Meanwhile, Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, 32, will race in the final Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a Espana, from 19 August to 11 September after recovering from a dislocated shoulder and back injury sustained in the Tour de France last month.

Team Jumbo-Visma sportive director Merijn Zeeman said: "We are delighted that Primoz can start in the Vuelta after his serious injury in the Tour de France.

"Logically, he didn't have the best preparation, but we greatly respect him for how he managed to get ready."