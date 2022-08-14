Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The European Championships Munich 2022 Hosts: Munich Dates: 11-21 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

Britain's Jack Carlin fought on after a semi-final crash to win sprint silver at the European Championships in Munich.

The 25-year-old, wincing in pain, was beaten to gold by France's Sebastien Vigier in a best-of-three-races final.

Carlin had won the first race, but could not come from behind to take the decider.

It means his wait for a first major gold medal continues, having claimed nine silvers so far.

Carlin's skinsuit was ripped apart after Frenchman Rayan Helal - who beat Britain's Hamish Turnbull to bronze - made contact in the semi-final earlier on Sunday evening.

The Scot bravely battled through his pain to return to the track and came within millimetres of beating Vigier, 25, in a tight second race.

But Carlin was well beaten in the decider and could not add gold to the sprint bronze he won alongside Turnbull earlier in the Championships.

"He should be very proud of himself," six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy said on BBC TV.

"He did nothing wrong today. It's not the colour he wanted but he will win a gold medal at some point."

Will Tidball was fifth in an elimination race won by Italian world champion Elia Viviani, who had completed the road race earlier on Sunday, while Neah Evans was fifth in the points race.