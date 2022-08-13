Last updated on .From the section Cycling

2022 European Championships Hosts: Munich Dates: 11-21 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app.

Great Britain claimed BMX and track cycling silver medals at the European Championships in Munich.

Pfeiffer Georgi finished second behind Belgium's Lotte Kopecky in the women's track cycling elimination race.

Meanwhile, Kieran Reilly was edged out by France's Anthony Jeanjean in the men's BMX park event.

That kept GB top of the overall medal table at the multi-sports championships with 15 in total after three days - including five gold and seven silvers.

Georgi, 21, stepped up to take part in her first major championships after Laura Kenny was left out of the GB team.

And she put in a mature performance in a race that was interrupted by a heavy crash, which forced a stoppage while the track was cleaned up.

The Herne Hill cyclist held her nerve to eliminate the Netherlands' Mylene De Zoete, who claimed bronze, in the penultimate leg but was unable to hold off Kopecky for gold.

"I haven't done much track cycling since I was a junior, so I was thrown in at the deep end in what was a pretty crazy race, especially at the beginning, " said Georgi.

"The crash happened right in front of me so I just closed my eyes and tried to avoid it. Then I chose safety, stayed at the front and tried to use my physicality from the road.

"I came in with no expectations, just trying to learn and get my track legs back."

Reilly, also 21, put in fine display in the BMX freestyle at the Olympiapark, claiming silver with a best score of 92.10 as Jeanjean successfully defended his European title with 93.60 in his second run.

There was heartache for GB's Josie Knight, however, who lost to Italy's Vittoria Guazzini for bronze in the women's individual pursuit. There was also a fourth place for Charlie Tanfield, who had just missed out on the gold medal race.

Meanwhile, Jack Carlin, who won a bronze medal in the individual sprint and a silver in keirin for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, qualified for the semi-finals of the men's sprint along with Hamish Turnbull.