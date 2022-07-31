BMX Racing World Championships: Great Britain's Kye Whyte claims silver in men's elite final
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Kye Whyte won silver at the BMX Racing World Championships, but defending champion Bethany Shriever had a surprise semi-final exit.
Whyte finished second to Switzerland's Simon Marquart in the men's elite final in Nantes, missing out on gold by just over one tenth of a second.
The Briton, 22, also claimed silver at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
However, Olympic champion Shriever, 23, relinquished her women's elite world crown, coming last in her semi-final.
America's Felicia Stancil edged out Switzerland's Zoe Claessens by one hundredth of a second in an exciting finish to claim gold in the final.
