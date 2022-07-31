Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Van Vleuten added the Tour de France Femmes title to the Olympic time trial gold she won at Tokyo 2020

Annemiek van Vleuten produced another sensational ride to clinch the inaugural Tour de France Femmes title with a convincing final-stage victory.

The Dutch rider, 39, had to change her bike three times because of mechanical issues on the eighth and final stage.

But none of her rivals could live with her late attack on the hugely steep La Super Planche des Belles Filles finish.

Van Vleuten finished three minutes 44 seconds ahead of compatriot Demi Vollering in general classification.

Variations of women's Tours have been held in the past but this year's new eight-stage race is the first time since 1989 the event has officially been held and hosted by the men's Tour de France organisers.

"I'm super proud to be the first winner of the Tour de France for the women," Movistar rider Van Vleuten told Eurosport.

"To have it back on the calendar and to be the first woman to win this new version, wow - it is a milestone. I hope it's a big start and we can build this event to a bigger event."

Van Vleuten battled through a sickness bug that left her unable to eat for two days earlier in the week before working her way into contention and then taking the yellow jersey with a dominant ride in the mountains on stage seven on Saturday.

"That's actually a dream come true, winning in yellow, on top - it was not an easy stage, not an easy week. It's been a big rollercoaster for me and even today it was not easy," she added.

"But I finished here in yellow, solo, the best way. I can finally really enjoy it. Yesterday was a really unbelievable day but I still wanted to keep the focus, didn't want to celebrate already.

"Now I can finally go and eat ice cream and pizza tonight and celebrate without thinking about tomorrow."

Team SD Worx rider Vollering finished 30 seconds behind Van Vleuten on the final stage, while Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma came in fourth to secure third place overall.

Vollering had the consolation of claiming the polka dot jersey for top mountains rider, while another Netherlands cyclist, Marianne Vos, took the green jersey in the points classification standings.

