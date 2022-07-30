Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten started the day in eighth

Annemiek van Vleuten took the lead in the inaugural Tour de France Femmes with a dominant ride on stage seven.

Dutch rider Van Vleuten, who was eighth overall heading into the penultimate stage, went clear with 62km remaining of the stage to Le Markstein Fellering.

Demi Vollering and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig were second and third, with previous leader Marianne Vos trailing home 24 minutes behind Van Vleuten.

Lorena Wiebes, who won stages one and five, abandoned early on.

The Dutch rider had been cleared to start the stage despite injuries sustained in a crash during stage six but left the race along with Italian Letizia Borghesi.

