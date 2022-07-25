Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Vos is a three-time road world champion

Marianne Vos claimed victory - and the leader's yellow jersey - on the second stage of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

The Dutch rider won a three-way sprint finish against Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma on the 136.4km stage from Meaux to Provins.

Vos, 35, took the yellow jersey from compatriot Lorena Wiebes, who finished 29 seconds behind her in sixth place.

"It is a beautiful day," said Vos, who was part of a six-rider breakaway.

The Jumbo Visma rider added: "I didn't expect that we would breakaway and stay away.

"I wanted to try my best and to do the things right, but I also knew there were some fast girls.

"It was very hard in the final [part]. Everybody probably had sore legs so I knew I just had to go and [see] if it would be enough."

In the general classification, Vos has a 10-second lead over second-placed Persico, of Italy, with Poland's Niewiadoma a further two seconds back.

Marta Cavalli, one of the favourites for the title, abandoned the race after being involved in a crash.

The Italian got back on her bike, but could not finish the stage.

Stage two results

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo Visma) 3hrs 14mins 02secs

2. Silvia Persico (Ita/Valcar - Travel & Service) Same time

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon//Sram Racing) Same time

4. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek Segafredo) +2secs

5. Maike van der Duin (Ned/Le Col-Wahoo) +12s

6. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Team DSM) +29s

7. Julie de Wilde (Bel/Plantur-Pura) Same time

8. Rachele Barbieri (Ita/LIV Racing Xstra)

9. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/SD Worx)

10. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling)

General classification

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo Visma) 5hrs 07mins 46secs

2. Silvia Persico (Ita/Valcar - Travel & Service) +10secs

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon//Sram Racing) +12s

4. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek Segafredo) +18s

5. Maike van der Duin (Ned/Le Col-Wahoo) +28s

6. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Team DSM) +35s

7. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/SD Worx) +41s

8. Rachele Barbieri (Ita/LIV Racing Xstra) +45s

9. Julie de Wilde (Bel/Plantur-Pura) +45s

10. Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx) + 45s