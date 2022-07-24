Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard secured his first Tour de France victory as Jasper Philipsen of Belgium won the sprint on the final stage in Paris.

Philipsen was an easy winner on the Champs-Elysees while Vingegaard, 25, finished alongside his Jumbo-Visma team-mates after three weeks of racing.

He beat last year's champion Tadej Pogacar by two minutes 43 seconds in the general classification.

Britain's former winner Geraint Thomas came third overall.

The 36-year-old Welshman has now finished on the Tour podium three times in his career.

"It's just incredible. Now I've finally won the Tour," Vingegaard said.

"Now nothing can go wrong anymore and I'm sitting here with my daughter and it's just incredible."

The runner-up last year, Vingegaard also claimed the polka dot king of the mountains jersey, while team-mate Wout van Aert won the points classification green jersey.

Pogacar, 23, had to settle for the white jersey as the best young rider after his dream of a third straight Tour title was ended in the mountains.

He wore the yellow jersey for five stages but a damaging attack from Vingegaard on the Col du Granon on stage 11 was the decisive moment that saw the Dane take a lead he never relinquished.

Vingegaard, who added a second stage win on the Hautacam, is Denmark's second Tour winner after Bjarne Riis' victory in 1996.

"It's the biggest cycling race of the year, the biggest one you can win and now I've done it and nobody can take this away from me," Vingegaard added.

"First of all I'm super happy about my victory now. Of course I want to celebrate, I want to relax, but then I always want more."

Stage 21 results

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 2hrs 58mins 32secs

2. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) same time

3. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

4. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

5. Peter Sagan (Svk/TotalEnergies)

6. Jeremy Lecroq (Fra/B&BHotels-KTM)

7. Danny van Poppel (Ned/BORA-Hansgrohe)

8. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal)

9. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Team Arkea-Samsic)

10. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious)

Final general classification standings

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 79hrs 33mins 20secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +2:43

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +7:22

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +13:39

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +15:46

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +16:33

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +18:11

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) +18:44

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +22:56

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +24:52