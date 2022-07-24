Close menu

Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard crowned champion as Jasper Philipsen wins in Paris

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard secured his first Tour de France victory as Jasper Philipsen of Belgium won the sprint on the final stage in Paris.

Philipsen was an easy winner on the Champs-Elysees while Vingegaard, 25, finished alongside his Jumbo-Visma team-mates after three weeks of racing.

He beat last year's champion Tadej Pogacar by two minutes 43 seconds in the general classification.

Britain's former winner Geraint Thomas came third overall.

The 36-year-old Welshman has now finished on the Tour podium three times in his career.

"It's just incredible. Now I've finally won the Tour," Vingegaard said.

"Now nothing can go wrong anymore and I'm sitting here with my daughter and it's just incredible."

The runner-up last year, Vingegaard also claimed the polka dot king of the mountains jersey, while team-mate Wout van Aert won the points classification green jersey.

Pogacar, 23, had to settle for the white jersey as the best young rider after his dream of a third straight Tour title was ended in the mountains.

He wore the yellow jersey for five stages but a damaging attack from Vingegaard on the Col du Granon on stage 11 was the decisive moment that saw the Dane take a lead he never relinquished.

Vingegaard, who added a second stage win on the Hautacam, is Denmark's second Tour winner after Bjarne Riis' victory in 1996.

"It's the biggest cycling race of the year, the biggest one you can win and now I've done it and nobody can take this away from me," Vingegaard added.

"First of all I'm super happy about my victory now. Of course I want to celebrate, I want to relax, but then I always want more."

Stage 21 results

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 2hrs 58mins 32secs

2. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) same time

3. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

4. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

5. Peter Sagan (Svk/TotalEnergies)

6. Jeremy Lecroq (Fra/B&BHotels-KTM)

7. Danny van Poppel (Ned/BORA-Hansgrohe)

8. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal)

9. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Team Arkea-Samsic)

10. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious)

Final general classification standings

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 79hrs 33mins 20secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +2:43

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +7:22

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +13:39

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +15:46

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +16:33

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +18:11

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) +18:44

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +22:56

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +24:52

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Bigballer69, today at 19:35

    The team with the best doctors and pharmacists wins.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:33

    The Tour De France in the next few years is going to be fantastic viewing

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:32

    Two Brits in top ten General Classification is pretty good

  • Comment posted by LEVO, today at 19:30

    Best TDF for years. Many surprises and great battles.
    What an awesome Grand Tour it’s been 🚵‍♀️🚵‍♀️

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 19:27

    Great race, it always is, but for different reasons every year.

  • Comment posted by billyb19, today at 19:24

    I do wonder.. had quick step picked the best sprinter, would they have been far less anonymous at this years tour?

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 19:29

      Red Hare replied:
      No, they got 2 stages and 1 day in the yellow jersey, which is a decent return.

  • Comment posted by Storysofar, today at 19:23

    Brilliant Tour. Fantastic racing by super fit athletes. Yes maybe there will always be doubts but let us hope for no more scandal. One area of question is Wout Van Aert wearing that helmet. I know it is a sponsor etc etc but would have liked him to have joined the team in wearing yellow today at least

  • Comment posted by Big Gas, today at 19:20

    • Reply posted by IMB, today at 19:24

      IMB replied:
      Stop using your computer when you're drugged up then.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 19:12

    Terrible spectator sport though I appreciate the benefits of cycling as exercise. I'd rather watch paint dry. I lost faith in cycling the time my old 'hero' Lance Armstrong was exposed. Can we be sure it's a clean sport now? I have serious doubts

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 19:22

      billyb19 replied:
      Try the soccer pages. Such idiotic comments are probably welcome there

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 19:12

    And as if there were anyone left doubting his talent, Fred Wright is at it AGAIN with his late attacks! The guy is just a natural racer. And a great speaker. And hands down the best named. Well impressed with his Tour, he's been a highlight for me.

  • Comment posted by Boris, today at 19:08

    Good for Wout van Aert, staying behind for the group photo with his team, rather than going for the win. He let someone else win for a change!
    Chapeau to every one of them for finishing the race.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 19:31

      Red Hare replied:
      I think he’s probably very tired.

  • Comment posted by Sue, today at 19:06

    Brilliant tour this year, I've enjoyed the bromance between Vingegaard and Pogacar both great cyclists.

