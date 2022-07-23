Close menu

Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard set for victory as Wout van Aert wins stage 20

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments93

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard will win his first overall Tour crown after finishing second to Tadej Pogacar in 2021

Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the 2022 Tour de France after finishing second to Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time trial on the penultimate day.

Van Aert clocked 47 minutes 59 seconds to finish 19 seconds ahead of his Jumbo-Visma team-mate.

Denmark's Vingegaard, 25, now has an overall advantage of three minutes and 34 seconds on Tadej Pogacar.

Briton Geraint Thomas finished fourth to effectively confirm his third place before the processional final day.

"It means everything to me," said an emotional Vingegaard. "It's really incredible. It's hard for me to put words on it. It's the biggest win in cycling.

"Since last year [when he came second], I always believed I could do it. It's a relief that I did. I'm just so happy and proud."

Vingegaard began the day with a lead of three minutes 26 seconds over defending champion Pogacar - with the 40.7km solo route from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour standing between him and a first Grand Tour triumph.

Two years ago, Jumbo Visma rider Primoz Roglic saw a 57-second lead overturned by Pogacar in the penultimate-stage individual time trial.

But rather than just protect his overall lead on Saturday, Vingegaard was able to extend it - and he even appeared on course for the stage victory as he passed the third and final intermediate check point two seconds faster than Van Aert.

"What happened two years ago, we always thought about it and we didn't want it to happen again," Vingegaard said.

"We just wanted to go for it today. [The emotion] just shows how close everyone is in this team. It's a special thing we have."

Van Aert said: "I'm emotional. Today it was like a dream scenario. I thank all my team-mates and the whole team for those special three weeks, it's unbelievable."

Pogacar had to settle for third place, 27 seconds down on green jersey-wearer Van Aert but five seconds faster than 2018 champion Thomas.

Thomas' Ineos Grenadiers team-mate and world champion Filippo Ganna led the way for a long period but he had to settle for fifth, while Britain's Fred Wright, 23, produced a notable performance to finish eighth on the day.

There were changes in the top 10 as Aleksandr Vlasov rose from seventh to fifth, above both Nairo Quintana and Louis Meintjes, while the latter dropped below Romain Bardet to eighth.

"It's been a good three weeks, with many ups and downs, with lots of bad luck for my team, but the battle between me and Jonas for the yellow jersey has been very special," Pogacar said.

"I think we have some very interesting next two or three years ahead of us. Jonas has stepped up his game this year. I'm motivated and looking forward to the next challenges."

The 109th Tour concludes with a traditional processional final stage in Paris on Sunday, before the sprinters fight for victory on the iconic Champs-Elysees finish.

Stage 20 results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 47mins 59secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +19

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +27

4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +32

5. Filippo Ganna (Ita/Ineos Grenadiers) +42

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) +1:22

7. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) +1:25

8. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious) +1:32

9. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/Bora-hansgrohe) +1:37

10. Jan Tratnik (Slo/Bahrain Victorious) +1:48

General classification after stage 20

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 76hrs 33mins 57secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3:34

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8:13

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +13:56

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +16:37

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +17:24

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +19:02

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) +19:12

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +23:47

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +25:43

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 18:34

    Great performance by Thomas.

    But an outstanding tour for Jumbo Visma.

  • Comment posted by DerbyHibs, today at 18:32

    Really enjoyed this year's race. Jumbo Visma have been sensational throughout.

  • Comment posted by AP, today at 18:32

    Look at the time gaps here. 3rd place is 8 minutes down. 5th place is 16 minutes down. 10th place is 25 minutes down. Compare that with other years. Lance in his heyday wasn't beating guys by such margins. This sport is a joke.

  • Comment posted by Homebro, today at 18:32

    Great tour. It didn't lack interest despite the supposed lack of British interest.

    Roll on next year please.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 18:30

    This is the greatest ride I have seen over a 3 week Grand Tour. If WVA wins tomorrow it would put the icing on an already overdecorated cake.
    Not to take away from Jonas at all, who is a deserving winner, with amazing support from his team.

    • Reply posted by Homebro, today at 18:33

      Homebro replied:
      He didn't have support on every stage and held his own very well - unlike some previous British winners

  • Comment posted by Violinman, today at 18:23

    Glad to hear Richie Porte putting people straight on calling the last day 'processional'. I'd wager that most human beings wouldn't be able to keep up on the circuits around Paris even with an ebike on super turbo mode......

  • Comment posted by poacher27, today at 18:22

    And let’s not forget Britain’s Fred Wright…8th in today’s TT and some great efforts getting into breakaways throughout the tour. Another British rider with a great future ahead.

    • Reply posted by Violinman, today at 18:26

      Violinman replied:
      A great tour performance and totally humble and modest with it. Good man......

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:16

    A great tour this year and like the good old days where we hear the word "Unbelievable" non stop every day.

  • Comment posted by GP, today at 18:16

    WVA is THE best ever multi discipline cyclist there has been. However, due to how his body/weight/power is, he would not be able to recover day after day to become a GC rider as he would have to lose weight and may lose power in doing so.
    Also would he enjoy being a GC rider?

  • Comment posted by milk of amnesia, today at 18:13

    Great racing for the whole three weeks.
    It's also great to read a HYS free of derogatory comments from trolls, unlike those on the F1 HYS.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 18:10

    Fantastic time trial, WVA is an unbelievable cyclist, this guy can sprint, Climb and time trial at the highest level. If he really wanted to put his mind to it he could be a GC contender but he has a stellar off road cycling career as well!

  • Comment posted by capri14, today at 18:06

    Absolutely fantastic performance by Vingegaard, a true champion

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 18:01

    Great to see G on the podium in Paris.
    Chapeau!!

  • Comment posted by JoMo, today at 17:59

    The best third place performance I can remember.

  • Comment posted by levelheadedfan, today at 17:56

    G is a legend. 36 years old, beat reigning world TT champion by 10 seconds. Has performed exceptionally well against these 2 young superstars VIN & POG.

    Hope he 1 more year in him... let's see.

    • Reply posted by Uncle, today at 18:02

      Uncle replied:
      Agreed but the poor old boy must have really hit a wall over that final part.
      Maybe another year but let him bulk up over the Winter and have a crack at the classics/monuments instead.

  • Comment posted by Bluebirds, today at 17:53

    A bit disappointed in Ganna to be honest
    beaten by WVA in a TT after all the work wout has done day after day

    • Reply posted by Kerplunk, today at 18:08

      Kerplunk replied:
      To be fair, he did ride the Giro didn’t he? Another of the modern phenoms MVdP has proven that it takes a lot out of you.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:52

    Today's leaderboard was almost uncanny in its reflection of the race's strongest contenders. WVA has been clearly the man of the tour for me, with his stage victories on almost any terrain, team leadership, calm demeanour and ability to lead the JV train even in the high mountains. A truly great rider. If he trains for GC, the rest really will have something to fear! Thoughts?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:55

      SD replied:
      I'm not sure he will go for GC, he'd have to lose weight and with it some sprint power.
      But no doubt he is capable of anything.

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 17:50

    I love a TT. Great effort by G today. He's proved a few people wrong over the last three weeks. Great win by Van Eart. Was there any doubt? It is the 'race of truth' after all. He looked a lot happier than two years ago.

    • Reply posted by TheLardMeister, today at 17:57

      TheLardMeister replied:
      Come now, I think Jonas proved he could have won today, but he quite deliberately eased off in the final. That said amazing performances by all those who beat Ganna and Vam Aert deserves his win. I wonder what he could do if they can find a way to reduce his weight by a few kilos? Unbelievable ability to recover

  • Comment posted by Patrick Neylan, today at 17:49

    Great memories of this tour:
    Pidcock's brilliant stage win, Pogacar's constant attacking, Vingegaard rising to every challenge, Froome's flickering return to form, Van Aert tearing the peloton to pieces day after day, McNulty's incredible domestique work, and poor old Simon Geschke having to wear the polka-dot jersey that would never be his.
    One of the great Tours.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:53

      SD replied:
      Have to feel for Geschke, having to wear polka dot jersey after he lost it.
      Pogacar attacking been brilliant but over riding memory is Wout Van Aert.
      A once in many generation cyclist.
      He beat Sagan's record of most points as well. Just awesome.

  • Comment posted by DornochBlue, today at 17:48

    Van Aert is currently head and shoulders the best al round rider in the world -but when they said there's never been a rider quite like him : Sean Kelly?

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 18:07

      Phil replied:
      Fair point!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport