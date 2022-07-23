Close menu

Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard set for victory as Wout van Aert wins stage 20

Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the 2022 Tour de France after finishing second to Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time trial on the penultimate day.

Van Aert clocked 47 minutes 59 seconds to finish 19 seconds ahead of his Jumbo-Visma team-mate.

Denmark's Vingegaard, 25, now has an overall advantage of three minutes and 34 seconds on Tadej Pogacar.

Briton Geraint Thomas finished fourth to effectively confirm his third place before the processional final day.

Stage 20 results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 47mins 59secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +19

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +27

4. Geraint Thomas (GB/INEOS Grenadiers) +32

5. Filippo Ganna (Ita/INEOS Grenadiers) +42

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) +1:22

7. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) +1:25

8. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious) +1:32

9. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/BORA-hansgrohe) +1:37

10. Jan Tratnik (Slo/Bahrain Victorious) +1:48

General classification after stage 20

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 76hrs 33mins 57secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3:34

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/INEOS Grenadiers) +8:13

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +13:56

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) +16:37

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +17:24

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +19:02

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) +19:12

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +23:47

10. Adam Yates (GB/INEOS Grenadiers) +25:43

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 18:01

    Great to see G on the podium in Paris.
    Chapeau!!

  • Comment posted by JoMo, today at 17:59

    The best third place performance I can remember.

  • Comment posted by levelheadedfan, today at 17:56

    G is a legend. 36 years old, beat reigning world TT champion by 10 seconds. Has performed exceptionally well against these 2 young superstars VIN & POG.

    Hope he 1 more year in him... let's see.

    • Reply posted by Uncle, today at 18:02

      Uncle replied:
      Agreed but the poor old boy must have really hit a wall over that final part.
      Maybe another year but let him bulk up over the Winter and have a crack at the classics/monuments instead.

  • Comment posted by Bluebirds, today at 17:53

    A bit disappointed in Ganna to be honest
    beaten by WVA in a TT after all the work wout has done day after day

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:52

    Today's leaderboard was almost uncanny in its reflection of the race's strongest contenders. WVA has been clearly the man of the tour for me, with his stage victories on almost any terrain, team leadership, calm demeanour and ability to lead the JV train even in the high mountains. A truly great rider. If he trains for GC, the rest really will have something to fear! Thoughts?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:55

      SD replied:
      I'm not sure he will go for GC, he'd have to lose weight and with it some sprint power.
      But no doubt he is capable of anything.

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 17:50

    I love a TT. Great effort by G today. He's proved a few people wrong over the last three weeks. Great win by Van Eart. Was there any doubt? It is the 'race of truth' after all. He looked a lot happier than two years ago.

    • Reply posted by TheLardMeister, today at 17:57

      TheLardMeister replied:
      Come now, I think Jonas proved he could have won today, but he quite deliberately eased off in the final. That said amazing performances by all those who beat Ganna and Vam Aert deserves his win. I wonder what he could do if they can find a way to reduce his weight by a few kilos? Unbelievable ability to recover

  • Comment posted by Patrick Neylan, today at 17:49

    Great memories of this tour:
    Pidcock's brilliant stage win, Pogacar's constant attacking, Vingegaard rising to every challenge, Froome's flickering return to form, Van Aert tearing the peloton to pieces day after day, McNulty's incredible domestique work, and poor old Simon Geschke having to wear the polka-dot jersey that would never be his.
    One of the great Tours.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:53

      SD replied:
      Have to feel for Geschke, having to wear polka dot jersey after he lost it.
      Pogacar attacking been brilliant but over riding memory is Wout Van Aert.
      A once in many generation cyclist.
      He beat Sagan's record of most points as well. Just awesome.

  • Comment posted by DornochBlue, today at 17:48

    Van Aert is currently head and shoulders the best al round rider in the world -but when they said there's never been a rider quite like him : Sean Kelly?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:48

    Brilliant time trial and Wout van Aert delivers in staggering form. He truly is the most complete rider and so good at so many disciplines. He has been the stand out rider at this tour. The top three remained in order for the TT and JV went for it big time. Had a bit of scare but survived TP and GT good rides to confirm the podium. The four riders above have made the sun shine for all us.

  • Comment posted by mbrown712, today at 17:47

    What a great tour! Refreshing to see 2 genuine racers going at it; not playing by numbers/ watts, just racing instinct. Looking forward to the coming years...

  • Comment posted by padhyde, today at 17:45

    Ineos the only team with two riders in the top ten.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 17:45

    These guys are superhuman; the ‘sprint’ by Van Aert on stage 4 up Cap Blanc Nez Van Aert climbed that segment in 1:33 averaging 20.7mph. I’m a half decent club rider and my hurricane assisted PB on the same stretch is 4:04 averaging 7mph. It’s half a mile at 9%!!! Every single one that crosses the finish line tomorrow deserves a cap doff

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:48

      SD replied:
      Indeed. I'm torn between being motivated by watching these guys and being demoralised as they are so much faster.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 17:43

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 17:46

      Richard replied:
      Old news.

  • Comment posted by WeeMalky, today at 17:43

    Having seen a lot of Tom Pidcock as World Champion in Cyclocross, then winning Olympic Gold for Mountain Bike last year, I would have liked him to have more involvement in Ineos grenadiers, especially after his performance on Alpe d’Huez stage.
    Certainly one for the future.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 17:54

      Phil replied:
      Today's commentary on ITV suggested he'd been suffering with a chest infection the last few days. He's an awesome rider!

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:39

    G can cruise to Paris tomorrow for a well deserved podium, probably the best he and the team could have hoped for as Vingegaard & Pogacar have shown their class and sportsmanship and deserved to be 1 and 2

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:44

      SD replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by CJT, today at 17:36

    People say van Aert is too heavy/powerful to win a GC - the implication being he couldn't survive the Alps/Pyrenees at the front of the peloton, because his riding style is too inefficient.

    I kind of disagree. I view him a bit like Bradley Wiggins - amazing time trialler, who is good enough in the mountains, if he had a great team around him like Brad did

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 17:47

      LockStockBringo replied:
      I always wonder with riders like Van Aert if they'd actually enjoy going for GC over 3 weeks. They way he rides now is fun (for him anyway, I get knackered just watching!) and he has freedom to a large degree to do his thing and tear the race up, similar to Alaphilippe. Even if he was good enough, I suspect it just wouldn't fit his character.

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 17:36

    Love you G Fantastic effort 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:36

    It's been a good watch this year the tour, I've loved the battles between the top two, just full out racing. Chapeau to them all

  • Comment posted by pw84, today at 17:32

    W. Van Aert was defo the most entertaining rider to watch this tdf. The guy is just a machine!

    • Reply posted by Kerplunk, today at 17:36

      Kerplunk replied:
      Unfortunate choice of words in this day and age :D but correct. Is Vingegaard the first rider to win yellow yet be overshadowed by his teammate? WvA might win tomorrow too!

  • Comment posted by gavin, today at 17:31

    Would it be to much to ask for the tour de France to be a proper race without all the team rubbish, one rider on his own. It's just comedy inter team work (we'll let you win this stage, if you let us win tomorrow) it's a typical french farce....

    • Reply posted by Kerplunk, today at 17:33

      Kerplunk replied:
      A wind up post?

