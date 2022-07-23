Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the 2022 Tour de France after finishing second to Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time trial on the penultimate day.

Van Aert clocked 47 minutes 59 seconds to finish 19 seconds ahead of his Jumbo-Visma team-mate.

Denmark's Vingegaard, 25, now has an overall advantage of three minutes and 34 seconds on Tadej Pogacar.

Briton Geraint Thomas finished fourth to effectively confirm his third place before the processional final day.

Stage 20 results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 47mins 59secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +19

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +27

4. Geraint Thomas (GB/INEOS Grenadiers) +32

5. Filippo Ganna (Ita/INEOS Grenadiers) +42

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) +1:22

7. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) +1:25

8. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious) +1:32

9. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/BORA-hansgrohe) +1:37

10. Jan Tratnik (Slo/Bahrain Victorious) +1:48

General classification after stage 20

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 76hrs 33mins 57secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3:34

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/INEOS Grenadiers) +8:13

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +13:56

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) +16:37

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +17:24

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +19:02

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) +19:12

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +23:47

10. Adam Yates (GB/INEOS Grenadiers) +25:43

