Christophe Laporte sprinted to victory on stage 19 as overall leader Jonas Vingegaard moved another day closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France.

France finally had a stage winner in 2022 as Laporte beat Jasper Philipsen and Alberto Dainese in Cahors.

Denmark's Vingegaard remains three minutes 21 seconds clear of defending champion Tadej Pogacar, with one day to go until the ride into Paris on Sunday.

Fred Wright was the last man standing from a break but was caught late on.

Stage 19 results

1. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 52mins 04secs

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1

3. Alberto Dainese (Ita/Team DSM) same time

4. Florian Senechal (Fra/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team)

5. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)

6. Amaury Capiot (Bel/Team Arkea-Samsic)

7. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team BikeExchange-Jayco)

8. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Team Arkea-Samsic)

9. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Team BikeExchange-Jayco)

10. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal)

General classification after stage 19

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 75hrs 45mins 44secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3:21

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8:00

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +11:05

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Team Arkea-Samsic) +13:35

6. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) +13:43

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +14:10

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +16:11

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +20:24

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +20:32

More to follow.