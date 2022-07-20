Close menu

Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard extends lead with stage 18 victory

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is one step closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France after he extended his overall lead with a stage 18 victory.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar claimed second place, one minute and four seconds off the pace.

In a brilliant act of sportsmanship earlier in the race, Vingegaard, 25, waited for and shook hands with Pogacar after the Slovenian rider crashed.

Jumbo-Visma's Vinegegaard now leads overall by three mins 26 secs.

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth to stay third in the general classification.

Stage 18 results

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 59mins 50secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1:04

3. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +2:10

4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2:54

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2:58

6. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +3:09

7. Daniel Martinez (Col/INEOS Grenadiers) same time

8. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +3:27

9. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) +4:04

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4:09

General classification after stage 18

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 71hrs 53mins 34secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3:26

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8:00

4. David Gaudu (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) +11:05

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Team Arkea-Samsic) +13:25

6. Louis Meintjes (RSA/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +13:43

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe) +14:10

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +16:11

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +20:09

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +20:17

  • Comment posted by Anonymousse, today at 17:41

    Great though both Pogacar and Vingegaard are, this Tour has been an object lesson in the value of a team over an individual however capable.

    Jumbo-Vismo very much the successors to Team SKY (as was) in that regard.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:40

    I think team UAE slowed up things the other day when Jumbo Visma had their bad day. Vingegaard certainly got back very quickly from a minute down.

    These things are not forgotten, resulting in Vingegaard more than repaying that favour. Only in cycling (and, to be fair, snooker) do you see this level of sporting behaviour. Vingegaard is now a very worthy winner and Pogacar fought magnificently.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:37

    Vigegaard and Pogacar must have an Aorta the size of a water main such is the pace they can go up mountains. There is simply not a pick of fat on them just raw stamina. I honestly thought that Vingegaard would crack and how wrong I was. He was was stuck to Pogacar like a rash.

  • Comment posted by jod, today at 17:36

    It's pretty obvious Vingegaard and Pogacar are head and shoulders above the rest. It's also obvious Vingegaard has a much better team. I do wonder what would happen if Pogacar had more support. We should also give Thomas great credit. Understood he couldn't win, rode at his own pace and at 36 should finish in third minutes ahead of fourth. A demonstration of intelligence and discipline.

  • Comment posted by Flyinghurdler2, today at 17:34

    Wait for TP’s “superhuman” performance in the TT and his retaking of the yellow jersey without even breaking a sweat.

    • Reply posted by strictly speaking, today at 17:38

      strictly speaking replied:
      Making up 3 minutes 24 over 40.7km on a rider who seems in excellent shape would be super human indeed, but we'll see

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:32

    Great Tour debut from Tom Pidcock! I’ll be watching the highlights of his win on Alp D’Huez for months to come.

  • Comment posted by Can we have our ball back , today at 17:31

    The most riveting stage of one of the most compelling TDF’s ever : sportsmanship ; scenery ; situations ; super-human ; stunning.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 17:33

      Phil replied:
      Well summed up!

  • Comment posted by eb02cjb, today at 17:30

    Another amazing stage! Glad Jonas was able to put another attack in and show what a great climber he is.

    I think he's getting a bit too much praise for waiting though. It's a nice gesture but he wasn't really sacrificing anything by doing so. Pushing on to maintain the gap increases the risk, benefiting Pog. He already has a race winning advantage, much better to wait and slow everything down.

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 17:29

    Great ride by Van Aert without doubt the rider of this Tour but I do worry whether this may take the edge of him as a classics rider. Hopefully not.

  • Comment posted by strictly speaking, today at 17:28

    I'm very pleased for Jonas, hopefully he can avoid any problems before Sunday, to achieve the yellow and polka dot jerseys, excellent to see the sportsmanship in the race from him also
    I'm sure Tadej will bounce back, he is only young
    Wout Van Aert has been a brilliant all around rider and support to Jonas, great to watch him win the green jersey, hopefully another a sprint win possible for him

  • Comment posted by Hemlock, today at 17:26

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 17:27

      Mick replied:
      I just watched it on itv4 - for free.

  • Comment posted by messis_wendy_house, today at 17:24

    Lovely to see such sportsmanship in such a high stakes environment

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:23

    Would be fantastic if hold on to the yellow jersey - dethroning Pogacar would be quite the accomplishment! Shame that Froome had to withdraw because of covid. Imagine getting to the final stage with the yellow jersey and testing positive...

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:22

    Wout van Aert is like a team all by himself such is the breadth of his talent. He has got some engine on him and can tackle just about any terrain. He is going to be a favourite for the TT also.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:21

    What a fantastic display of sportsmanship between two great rivals! They do great honour to one of the epic and historic battles in sport - and one of the most brutal! One of the reasons I really like Le Tour

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 17:23

      Rizla replied:
      Started on the Huez

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 17:20

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 17:23

      Mick replied:
      I assume you’re being ironic.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:17

    What a race by van Aert and brilliant sportsmanship from Vingegaard. Worthy winner of Le Tour.

    What a great 3 weeks this has been.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 17:17

    Yippee!

    Who the hell is Jonas Gesundheit when he's at home?

  • Comment posted by SanPedroEagle, today at 17:12

    The future's bright. Bernal hopefully back, Pidcock concentrating on the road, Evenepoel improving, Wout trying for yelllow and these two.

  • Comment posted by Mad Mark, today at 17:09

    Wout van Aert - what a display.

    • Reply posted by Zaphod, today at 17:15

      Zaphod replied:
      Chapeau Van Aert

