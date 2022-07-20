Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard extends lead with stage 18 victory
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is one step closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France after he extended his overall lead with a stage 18 victory.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar claimed second place, one minute and four seconds off the pace.
In a brilliant act of sportsmanship earlier in the race, Vingegaard, 25, waited for and shook hands with Pogacar after the Slovenian rider crashed.
Jumbo-Visma's Vinegegaard now leads overall by three mins 26 secs.
Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth to stay third in the general classification.
Stage 18 results
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 59mins 50secs
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1:04
3. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +2:10
4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2:54
5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2:58
6. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +3:09
7. Daniel Martinez (Col/INEOS Grenadiers) same time
8. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +3:27
9. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) +4:04
10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4:09
General classification after stage 18
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 71hrs 53mins 34secs
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3:26
3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8:00
4. David Gaudu (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) +11:05
5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Team Arkea-Samsic) +13:25
6. Louis Meintjes (RSA/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +13:43
7. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe) +14:10
8. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +16:11
9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +20:09
10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +20:17
