Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is one step closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France after he extended his overall lead with a stage 18 victory.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar claimed second place, one minute and four seconds off the pace.

In a brilliant act of sportsmanship earlier in the race, Vingegaard, 25, waited for and shook hands with Pogacar after the Slovenian rider crashed.

Jumbo-Visma's Vinegegaard now leads overall by three mins 26 secs.

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth to stay third in the general classification.

Stage 18 results

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 59mins 50secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1:04

3. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +2:10

4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2:54

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2:58

6. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +3:09

7. Daniel Martinez (Col/INEOS Grenadiers) same time

8. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +3:27

9. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) +4:04

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4:09

General classification after stage 18

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 71hrs 53mins 34secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3:26

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8:00

4. David Gaudu (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) +11:05

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Team Arkea-Samsic) +13:25

6. Louis Meintjes (RSA/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +13:43

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe) +14:10

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +16:11

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +20:09

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +20:17

