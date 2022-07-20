Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard extends lead with stage 18 victory
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is one step closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France after he extended his overall lead with a stage 18 victory.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar claimed second place, one minute and four seconds off the pace.
In a brilliant act of sportsmanship earlier in the race, Vingegaard, 25, waited for and shook hands with Pogacar after the Slovenian rider crashed.
Jumbo-Visma's Vinegegaard now leads overall by more than three minutes.
Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth to stay third in the general classification..
More to follow.
- great sportsmanship shown after Pogacar's crash too
- and a double yellow/ polka dot winner 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻
Worthy winner although Pogacar certainly gave his best .
Well done to Thomas for getting 3rd.
Obviously if all goes well in the stages left of course !
Great sportsmanship from JV btw - wouldn’t get that in many other sports .