Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard extends lead with stage 18 victory

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is one step closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France after he extended his overall lead with a stage 18 victory.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar claimed second place, one minute and four seconds off the pace.

In a brilliant act of sportsmanship earlier in the race, Vingegaard, 25, waited for and shook hands with Pogacar after the Slovenian rider crashed.

Jumbo-Visma's Vinegegaard now leads overall by more than three minutes.

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth to stay third in the general classification..

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 17:06

    An outstanding stage win, which now cements the yellow jersey for Jonas👏🏻👏🏻
    - great sportsmanship shown after Pogacar's crash too
    - and a double yellow/ polka dot winner 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻

  • Comment posted by mr mercer, today at 17:06

    👏👏 worthy champion. 🏆

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:06

    Vingegaard was outstanding on that last climb and helped by Van Aert along side his other team mates.

    Worthy winner although Pogacar certainly gave his best .

    Well done to Thomas for getting 3rd.

    Obviously if all goes well in the stages left of course !

    Great sportsmanship from JV btw - wouldn’t get that in many other sports .

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 17:05

    These two going to run the show for the next decade it looks like! Although we thought the same about bernal when he won....

  • Comment posted by Jendo, today at 17:04

    Looking forward to seeing these two battle it out in the next few years.

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 17:01

    You have to wonder how many TdF he's going to add after this one. Barring injury, you can see him dominating for a few years. Awesome rider

    • Reply posted by Sander, today at 17:04

      Sander replied:
      True, although I thought the same thing about Pogacar 12 months ago. With a bit of luck they will keep challenging each other and we will have years of this type of race to come.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 17:00

    Brilliant sportsmanship Jonas

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:06

      MarktheHorn replied:
      Indeed - should get a lot of praise for that .

      Was very fair and thoughtful .

  • Comment posted by Hawkeye, today at 17:00

