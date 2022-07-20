Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is one step closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France after he extended his overall lead with a stage 18 victory.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar claimed second place, one minute and four seconds off the pace.

In a brilliant act of sportsmanship earlier in the race, Vingegaard, 25, waited for and shook hands with Pogacar after the Slovenian rider crashed.

Jumbo-Visma's Vinegegaard now leads overall by more than three minutes.

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth to stay third in the general classification..

