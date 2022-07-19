Close menu

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 17 but Jonas Vingegaard retains overall lead

Tadej Pogacar racing to the line just ahead of Jonas Vingegaard
Tadej Pogacar's victory in Peyragudes was his third stage win of this year's Tour

Tadej Pogacar edged out Jonas Vingegaard to win stage 17 of the Tour de France - but was unable to break the race leader on an epic mountain stage.

Defending champion Pogacar won the uphill sprint but only cut Vingegaard's overall lead by four bonus seconds.

The Dane now leads by two minutes and 18 seconds going into Thursday's final mountain stage from Lourdes to Hautacam.

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth to stay third overall.

Stage 17 to Peyragudes was the shortest road stage of the tour but one of the most demanding, with the 129.7km route from Saint-Gaudens containing four categorised climbs in the final 76km.

Pogacar's UAE Emirates team had been reduced to just four members after Rafal Majka was forced to withdraw because of a thigh injury he sustained on stage 16, while an unwell Marc Soller missed the cut-off time on Tuesday.

But despite their latest setback, they set a brutal pace throughout and nearing the end of the final climb only the top two in the general classification and Pogacar's team-mate Brandon McNulty, who came third on the day, remained.

McNulty took over after a Trojan effort by Mikkel Bjerg had ripped the race apart and pressed on to the top of the penultimate climb on the Col de Val Louron-Azet, whittling the lead group down to just three with over 20km remaining.

The final ascent to Peyragudes - an 8km climb with an average gradient of 7.8% - concluded on the altiport runway, reaching inclines of 16% near the finish.

It was there that the latest duel for supremacy between Pogacar and Vingegaard was played out, once McNulty's efforts eventually came to an end in the final few hundred metres.

Pogacar timed his final move to perfection, getting the better of Vingegaard to clinch his third stage win and the 10-second time bonus, as the race leader had to settle for the six-second bonus on offer for second place.

"He came with some good attacks today," Vingegaard said of Pogacar. "I'm happy I could stay with him. On a finish like this he is more explosive than I am."

Asked about winning the stage with a reduced team, Pogacar said: "We can all be proud. We cannot try more. We see tomorrow as another chance but for now I am happy that I won today."

On whether he can still win the Tour de France, he added: "Yes. I am optimistic. I think tomorrow is another hard day and we can try again tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Thomas finished over two minutes behind the front three but tightened his grip on a podium place as he finished well clear of closest challenger Nairo Quintana, whom the 2018 champion now leads by two minutes seven seconds.

"I wasn't feeling tip-top today," said Thomas. "I made the call to wait for the group behind rather than battle, go into the red and risk blowing up and losing even more time. We were able to ride a solid pace all the way to the line."

Stage 18 on Wednesday is the final mountain test of the Tour and the 143km route from Lourdes to Hautacam includes two hors category ascents - the Col d'Aubisque and the final climb to the finish at Hautacam.

Stage 17 results

  1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 3hrs 25mins 51secs
  2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) same time
  3. Brandon McNulty (US/UAE Team Emirates) +32
  4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2:07
  5. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team)+2:34
  6. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM)+2:38
  7. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)+3:27
  8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +3:32
  9. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert MatEriaux) same time
  10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Team Arkea-Samsic)

General classification after stage 17

  1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 67hrs 53mins 54secs
  2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)+2:18
  3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +4:56
  4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Team Arkea-Samsic) +7:53
  5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +7:57
  6. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +9:21
  7. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +9:24
  8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +9:56
  9. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)+14:33
  10. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +16:35

  • Comment posted by weejim, today at 17:23

    Incredible rides from domestiques on both TP & TV teams considering half of their teams have had to drop out of the race. You would think Ineos would have been in a good position to get G up the road with a full team still out on the road.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:18

    A thrilling TDF and a race between the three best rider in the peleton. Pogacar will not give in and will fight to the death, Vingegaard will defend to the death and Thomas is waiting for someone to make an error. Just fantastic to watch and the best TDF in decades. Pogacar and Vingegaard having a spin at 16% gradient....crazy but brilliant.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 17:15

    I wonder how long it will be until they find Vinergaard and Jumbo Visma aren't powered by Evian ? (other brands of spring water are available)

  • Comment posted by eb02cjb, today at 17:15

    Great level from G to be consistently the third best climber in the race! Arguably better than his tour winning form.

    I hope we can now stop all ridiculous talk about how he’s going to attack the Pog and Jonas. He’s always been riding for the 3rd podium spot, with a slight chance of moving up if the top two completely crack or have bad luck.

  • Comment posted by taffy52, today at 17:15

    Before lockdown in 2020 Pogacar was not even mentioned in any procycling mag at all, he was rated as a neo pro with potential as his results, a few stages in La Vuelta & a top 3 finish were a surprise. During lockdown he morphed into best rider on planet at time trialling, climbing etc. Go figure... at about same time Mohoric & Tratnik, both Slovenians improved dramatically.. go figure..

  • Comment posted by gerbilfun, today at 17:12

    Absolutely thrilling competition today - as much as I’d love to see G in yellow, the front two are simply a wonder to behold.

  • Comment posted by marklaurens, today at 17:11

    I'd love to know who the tragic case is that is thumbs downing every post on this page. Their life must be really special and positive LOL

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 17:04

    I know these guys get paid a lot of money (though generally not compared to the Premier League) but how much better are they than footballers, who moan at getting paid zillions for perhaps two games a week. Particularly the GC contenders, they are supreme athletes who go again day after day. Stunning stuff. Vingegaard and Pogacar are machines.

    • Reply posted by NotMyBoss, today at 17:10

      NotMyBoss replied:
      Simply no comparison to showpony soccerballers.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:04

    I thought Pogacar would win multiple tours in succession - this is looking increasingly unlikely with Vingegaard to win this year and other youngsters like Pidcock and McNulty likely to feature over the coming years.

    • Reply posted by matt king, today at 17:13

      matt king replied:
      The very long time trial will be interesting though.

  • Comment posted by Rob Dewhurst , today at 16:59

    For Pogacar to win this year he needs the gap to around 1 minute coming into the Time Trial as he can overturn the gap on that stage. So crucial stage tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 16:56

    Fantastic tour so far, it’s had everything and I literally can’t wait for tomorrows stage, it’s going to be epic.

  • Comment posted by RLF, today at 16:52

    The top 2 are far and away better than anybody else in the race and deserve to fight it out. Pity that Pog. has such a generally weakened team. Jumbo still strong. Ineos.......! (but well done to Tom P who will come out of this really well)

  • Comment posted by Bean Boil, today at 16:47

    Did we just see sprinting up 16% 😳
    This tour is becoming a tour to remember... Pain game.. Tough as old boots these riders

  • Comment posted by Spelcheck, today at 16:41

    Unbelievable ride by McNulty though. For the last 25 km, I just kept expecting him to drop away but he took the two best climbers in the world all the way to the ramp. It's the sort of ride that doesn't show up how good it was when you just look at the times.

    • Reply posted by RLF, today at 16:57

      RLF replied:
      Berg. on the two climbs before that unexpectedly stupendous. That's what broke everything up.

  • Comment posted by swindoncanary, today at 16:41

    Well done, Vingegaard you've proved you deserve the yellow

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 16:39

    So little to separate the top two, poor Brandon, McNulty so much effort on behalf of his leader for just four bonus seconds gain at the finish. Well done Gee for pretty much wrapping up the podium.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 16:39

    What odds the top 2 could clash again in the Vuelta later this summer? They’re so far ahead of the rest?

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 16:31

    Brilliant ride by the UAE Emirates duo to the summit. Vingegaard is a machine though, stuck to Pog like glue the last couple of days.

  • Comment posted by eric cartman, today at 16:30

    I had Pogacar nailed on as the overall winner at the start - which would have made it boring - this is turning out to be a great tour, some might say a grand tour.

