Tadej Pogacar edged out Jonas Vingegaard to win stage 17 of the Tour de France - but was unable to break the race leader on an epic mountain stage.

Pogacar's UAE Emirates team set a brutal pace throughout and at the end it was only the top two and Pogacar's team-mate Brandon McNulty left.

Defending champion Pogacar won the uphill sprint but only cut Vingegaard's handsome overall lead by four seconds.

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth to stay third overall.

Stage 17 to Peyragudes was the shortest road stage of the tour but one of the most demanding, with the 129.7km route from Saint-Gaudens containing four categorised climbs in the final 76km.

More to follow.