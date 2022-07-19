Close menu

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 17 but Jonas Vingegaard retains overall lead

From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar edged out Jonas Vingegaard to win stage 17 of the Tour de France - but was unable to break the race leader on an epic mountain stage.

Pogacar's UAE Emirates team set a brutal pace throughout and at the end it was only the top two and Pogacar's team-mate Brandon McNulty left.

Defending champion Pogacar won the uphill sprint but only cut Vingegaard's handsome overall lead by four seconds.

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth to stay third overall.

Stage 17 to Peyragudes was the shortest road stage of the tour but one of the most demanding, with the 129.7km route from Saint-Gaudens containing four categorised climbs in the final 76km.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 16:31

    Brilliant ride by the UAE Emirates duo to the summit. Vingegaard is a machine though, stuck to Pog like glue the last couple of days.

  • Comment posted by eric cartman, today at 16:30

    I had Pogacar nailed on as the overall winner at the start - which would have made it boring - this is turning out to be a great tour, some might say a grand tour.

  • Comment posted by Leila Poop, today at 16:26

    Completely brutal watching that. These guys are machines. Well done G for hanging on in and cementing 3rd place.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 16:25

    Doesn't seem a fair race if Poga is in a car

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 16:25

    Such a shame that this sport cannot be clean, each success now has a huge question mark against it

    • Reply posted by eric cartman, today at 16:27

      eric cartman replied:
      i dont think any sport is 100% clean, except maybe tiddlywinks

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 16:24

    Amazing output from the three of them. I do wonder how much that will have ruined McNulty for the last few stages, with the Jumbo riders not being involved in those latter stages it may give them the upper hand towards the end. Wout was 20mins off, but I doubt that was down to him being completely done.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:21

    Assume it was bonus seconds where he took back 4 secs?

    • Reply posted by crackerjack, today at 16:23

      crackerjack replied:
      Yes

  • Comment posted by Piglet, today at 16:18

    chapeau

