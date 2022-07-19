Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Hugo Houle had never won a road race before his victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France

Canada's Hugo Houle produced a brilliant display to secure a dominant win in stage 16 of the Tour de France.

It is his first Tour stage victory and he is the first Canadian to win on the Tour since Steve Bauer in 1988.

A late sprint secured second place for France's Valentin Madouas, with Houle's Israel-Premier Tech team-mate Michael Woods third.

Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall lead after holding off several attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

An emotional Houle pointed to the air as he crossed the line and later dedicated the victory to his brother Pierrik, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2012.

"I've won this for him," said Houle. "I've worked for 10, 12 years and today I got my win for him. It's incredible, I don't know what to say. I'm so happy."

Race leader Vingegaard crossed the line alongside closest challengers Pogacar and Geraint Thomas as the top three remained unchanged, but Colombian Nairo Quintana climbed to fourth ahead of Frenchman David Gaudu.

Stage 16 results

Hugo Houle (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) 4hrs 23mins 47secs Valentin Madouas (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1:10 Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) Same time Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Movistar Team) +1:12 Michael Storer (Aus/Groupama-FDJ) +1:25 Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) +1:40 Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain Victorious) Same time Simon Geschke (Ger/Cofidis) +2:11 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra/TotalEnergies) +5:04 Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) Same time

General classification after stage 16