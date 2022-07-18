Geraint Thomas and his fellow competitors have been battling the heat on the Tour de France

Former champion Geraint Thomas has played down his chances of winning the Tour de France again, but says "it can all change" heading into the Pyrenees during the final week of the race.

Before Tuesday's 16th stage the Welshman is third overall, 2min 43sec behind leader Jonas Vingegaard and 21 seconds behind Tadej Pogacar.

"We are still in a good place," said Ineos Grenadiers' 2018 Tour winner.

Tuesday's 178.5km stage runs from Carcassonne to Foix.

"They're going to be tough days for sure," Thomas added.

"I think Pogacar looks intent on attacking any moment. We are going to try and look at it as a three-day block, as everyone probably will.

"The hardest will probably be the last of those three days, and no matter how it looks after the second day on Wednesday I think it can all change on the last day in the Pyrenees, because that's a super-hard day.

"It's certainly going to be difficult, there are two incredibly strong riders in front of me, not just one. But you've got to keep believing.

"As a team we're certainly going to try and make the most of anything we can and keep racing the best we can. We're just trying to get to Paris as quick as we can, and that's all we can do."

Vingegaard retained the leader's yellow jersey despite a crash during the hilly 15th stage from Rodez to Carcassonne, but he has lost two key Jumbo-Visma team-mates in Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk through injury.

However, Thomas still believes the Dane looks strong as he faces the challenge of two-time defending champion Pogacar.

"As we saw yesterday [Sunday], Vingegaard had a little crash and Covid is still rife, so all that comes into play. But purely from a racing point of view, we've got that steep last 3km of a climb tomorrow [Tuesday] then downhill to the finish, I don't think it's too technical," said Thomas.

"The next two days, I just think they're [Vingegaard and Pogacar] going to be attacking the hell out of each other at will.

"Jonas might try and give a psychological blow at the end and try and gap Pogacar, but it's only going to be exciting to watch for everyone at home - maybe not for those trying to follow them."

Thomas has also drawn comparisons with his Tour win in 2018, even suggesting that his form might be better this time around.

"Without sounding too cocky, when I won I never went 'full', I was suffering and it was hard, but I never felt like I had to ride 'full gas' for 5k, whereas I have here," said the 36-year-old.

"The numbers are good here, some of the best numbers I've done, so I'd definitely say it's a similar level more or less."

The Tour finishes in Paris on Sunday, 24 July.